Zachary Reid to Return to Court Today

The man accused of waving a gun at motorists passing a carnival party is to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish court Tuesday morning.

Corporate Area businessman Zachary Reid is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The CEO and chef at Grosvenor Cafe on Grosvenor Terrace, Kingston 8, was arrested and charged with several offenses following the incident on West Kings House Road in St. Andrew on April 23.

Reid has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Assaulting Police, Failure to Handover a Firearm for Inspection, Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The 29-year-old remains in police custody.

