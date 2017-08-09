Zimbabwe Residents Challenge Media Accounts of Micholle Moltan’s Murder

Residents of Zimbabwe in South St. Andrew, say the version of events being reported in the media about the killing of 17-year-old Micholle Moltan is wrong.

It’s been reported that Micholle was murdered because she refused the sexual advances of men in the community. But when our news centre visited the community this afternoon, angry residents gathered outside the slain teen’s home, say her mother may have a larger role in the death of her child than she’s reporting.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and the PNP caretaker of the constituency, Senator Mark Golding, visited the home of the slain teen today. But the presence of the politicians and the police couldn’t calm the residents’ anger toward the mother.

When she emerged from her house after the meeting she was greeted by a mob of residents. As police escorted her from the community, residents vented their anger at her.

The angry residents say Micholle’s mother has information about her daughter’s death.

They held placards demanding justice. But not justice for Micholle. They were demanding justice for the ruined reputation of the men in the community.

The residents say media reports suggesting Mickolle was targeted because she declined the sexual advances of men in the community are wrong.

They believe those reports came from the mother. They don’t believe she’s telling the truth.

Residents say no rapists or thieves live in their community.

When Nationwide News tried to get a response from Micholle’s mother about the claims of the residents, she told us she’d not comment.

The police also say they aren’t receiving any reports that Micholle was killed because she refused the sexual advances of men in the community.

Head of the Kingston West Police Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, this afternoon told our news centre that the community is “peeved” that that’s being reported in the media.

Superintendent Chambers says he’s been ‘on the ground’ in the community of Zimbabwe, in Arnett Gardens where Mickolle lived. But he says the police aren’t getting any reports of what’s being reported in the media about what supposedly led to her murder.

He says the police are yet to establish a motive for Micholle’s killing. He says they’ve increased the number of investigators probing the murder of the 17-year old girl on Sunday.

Superintendent Chambers told Nationwide News today that investigators are still combing the neighborhood.

Investigators are speaking with the mother of the deceased to get more information.

Micholle was a Meadowbrook High School graduate.

Her 12-year old sister was also shot and injured in the incident and is recovering in hospital.

Police reports are that about 4:25 Sunday morning, the girls were asleep when unknown assailants entered their home and shot them.