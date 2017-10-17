Search
ZOSO Aiming to Take Back Denham Town from a Dozen Gangs

ZOSO Aiming to Take Back Denham Town from a Dozen Gangs

Oct 18, 2017Crime and Court0

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, says there are one dozen known gangs operating in Denham Town.

Commissioner Quallo says dons and influential top tier gangsters have been controlling Denham Town in various ways.

He says the security forces are intent on disrupting the major gang activity.

Commissioner Quallo reiterated that Denham Town has met all the criteria prescribed in law for a community to be declared as a special zone.

Senior Superintendent, Everald Linton and Lieutenant Colonel, Murphy Pryce are the joint commanders for the Denham Town special zone.

