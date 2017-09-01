Search
Home Evening News ZOSO Expected to Help Solve Truancy Problems

ZOSO Expected to Help Solve Truancy Problems

Sep 01, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says he expects the Zones of Special Operations to help the Ministry achieve its goal of ensuring all children attend school regularly.

Speaking with Nationwide News this afternoon, Minister Reid, says the legislation will help capture truant students who’re at risk of being recruited by gangs.

He says in some high crime areas the majority of children don’t attend school regularly.

The Minister says students will have a better chance of going to school freely when peace is restored to these communities.

The Education Minister also reiterated the intention of the government to ensure the observance of human rights in the zones.

Senator Ruel Reid was speaking with Nationwide News on Thursday, shortly after a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston at the Pegasus Hotel in St. Andrew.

—30—

Previous PostFirst ZOSO to Be Declared within Six Days

Related articles

PM Andrew Holness Declares Mount Salem, St. James First Zone of Special Operations

Sep 01, 2017

Opposition Insists ZOSO Is NOT the Answer to Crime

Sep 01, 2017

Flagaman Farmers Plead with Authorities for Water

Sep 01, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History