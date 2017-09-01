ZOSO Expected to Help Solve Truancy Problems

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says he expects the Zones of Special Operations to help the Ministry achieve its goal of ensuring all children attend school regularly.

Speaking with Nationwide News this afternoon, Minister Reid, says the legislation will help capture truant students who’re at risk of being recruited by gangs.

He says in some high crime areas the majority of children don’t attend school regularly.

The Minister says students will have a better chance of going to school freely when peace is restored to these communities.

The Education Minister also reiterated the intention of the government to ensure the observance of human rights in the zones.

Senator Ruel Reid was speaking with Nationwide News on Thursday, shortly after a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston at the Pegasus Hotel in St. Andrew.

